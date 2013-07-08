Blixt wins Greenbrier title by two shots

(Reuters) - Swede Jonas Blixt took advantage of a last-day collapse by overnight leader Johnson Wagner to win his second PGA Tour title by two shots at the Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on Sunday.

Four strokes off the pace heading into a weather-interrupted final round that ended in fading light, Blixt fired a three-under-par 67 in rain-softened conditions on the Greenbrier’s Old White Course.

The 29-year-old Swede held his nerve over a pressure-packed closing stretch, mixing four birdies with two bogeys over the last 10 holes to post a 13-under total of 267.

American Wagner, two ahead overnight in his bid for a fourth PGA Tour victory, dropped three shots after the turn as he struggled for accuracy off the tee on the way to a 73 and a four-way tie for second place.

Also finishing at 11-under were Wagner’s compatriot and playing partner Jimmy Walker (71), and Australians Steven Bowditch (68) and Matt Jones (68).