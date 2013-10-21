Simpson eases to six-shot win in Vegas

U.S. team member Webb Simpson hits from a bunker on the 14th hole as he plays International player Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa during the Singles matches for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson hit the jackpot in Las Vegas on Sunday, cruising to his fourth career victory on the PGA Tour by a commanding six shots at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Four ahead of the chasing pack overnight, Simpson did not allow his challengers to get any closer than three strokes before tightening his grip on the title with three birdies in the last six holes at the TPC Summerlin.

On another calm and sunny day of ideal scoring conditions in the high Nevada desert, Simpson closed with a five-under-par 66 to post a 24-under total of 260 in the second event of the PGA Tour’s 2013-14 season.

Fellow American Jason Bohn bogeyed the last for a 66 to share second place at 18 under with Japan’s Ryo Ishikawa (65), with another American, Charley Hoffman, a further stroke back in fourth after firing a joint best-of-the-day 64.