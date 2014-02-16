FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watson seals two-shot win at Riviera
February 16, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

Watson seals two-shot win at Riviera

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

February 16, 2014; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Bubba Watson hits from the second hole tee during the final round of the Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PACIFIC PALISADES, California (Reuters) - Bubba Watson was rewarded for his impressive early season form when he stormed to his first PGA Tour title since the 2012 Masters with a two-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.

Four strokes off the pace going into the final round, the American left-hander seized control with five birdies in the first eight holes on the way to a flawless seven-under-par 64 at a sun-splashed Riviera Country Club.

Watson, who has long relished playing at the revered venue despite never having posted a top-10 finish in seven previous starts, finished up in style as he rolled in a 14-foot birdie putt at the last to post a 15-under total of 269.

Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson, one of four players who held at least a share of the lead during the final round, closed with a five-birdie 66 to finish alone in second place.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry

