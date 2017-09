Mar 9, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Patrick Reed hits from the 8th hole fairway during the final round of the WGC - Cadillac Championship golf tournament at TPC Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

DORAL, Florida (Reuters) - American Patrick Reed won the WGC-Cadillac championship by one stroke on Sunday.

Reed shot a final round of even-par 72 to finish the $9 million tournament at four-under 284, one shot clear of Bubba Watson and Jamie Donaldson.

World number one Tiger Woods failed to mount a challenge, closing with a 78 to finish tied for 25th.

Reed, 23, became the youngest winner of a World Golf Championship event.