Every clinches upset PGA Tour victory over Scott
March 23, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

Every clinches upset PGA Tour victory over Scott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Matt Every clinched his first PGA Tour victory in dramatic fashion when he surged past a faltering Adam Scott to win the $6.2 million Arnold Palmer Invitational by one stroke in Florida on Sunday.

Every started the final round four strokes behind Scott, but charged to the front with four birdies in a sizzling five-hole stretch around the turn at Bay Hill in Orlando as Scott faded to finish third.

The 30-year-old Every built a three-shot lead and had the luxury of bogeying the 16th and 18th holes.

He shot a 70 to finish at 13-under-par 275, while fellow American Keegan Bradley missed a long birdie attempt at the last that would have forced a playoff.

Bradley (72) finished second on 12 under, with Scott (76) a shot further behind.

World number two Scott, in his final start before defending his Masters title, had a chance to tie at the 16th hole, only to make a three-putt par.

Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Gene Cherry

