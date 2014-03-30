FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bowditch survives to win Texas Open by one stroke
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 30, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Bowditch survives to win Texas Open by one stroke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian Steven Bowditch survived a windswept final round to win the $6.2 million Texas Open by one stroke from Americans Will MacKenzie and Daniel Summerhays on Sunday.

Bowditch, who began the day with a three-shot lead, recovered from a poor start to card a four-over-par 76 in difficult conditions at the San Antonio TPC, the highest final round score by a winner in more than three years on the PGA Tour.

He tapped in from six inches for bogey to finish at eight-under 280, clinching his first victory on tour and becoming the third Australian to win this year.

Bowditch, 30, earns $1.116 million, as well as an invitation to the Masters in two weeks.

Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina,; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.