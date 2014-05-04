FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holmes completes long road back to top
May 4, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Holmes completes long road back to top

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

J.B. Holmes tees off on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE North Carolina (Reuters) - American J.B. Holmes used a mixture of raw power and a deft short game to win the $6.9 million Wells Fargo Championship by one stroke on Sunday.

Nearly three years after undergoing brain surgery, Holmes completed the long journey back to the top when he carded a closing round one-under-par 71 at Quail Hollow.

The 32-year-old from Kentucky sank a three-foot bogey at the last to secure his third victory on the PGA Tour, and his first since 2008.

Holmes finished at 14-under 274, while compatriot Jim Furyk shot a 65 to vault into second place on 13-under.

Reporting by Andrew Both. Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
