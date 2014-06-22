Streelman birdies final seven holes to win PGA Tour event

U.S. golfer Kevin Streelman looks at his putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - American Kevin Streelman set a PGA Tour record when he birdied the final seven holes for an astonishing one-stroke victory at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Sunday.

Streelman came from nowhere to clinch his second tour title with a six-under-par 64 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

According to the PGA Tour, it is the first time anyone has birdied the final seven holes to win.

Streelman coaxed in an eight-foot birdie putt at the final hole to finish at 15-under 265, one stroke ahead of Spaniard Sergio Garcia and South Korean K.J. Choi.