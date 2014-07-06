FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two-time major winner Cabrera takes Greenbrier Classic
July 6, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Two-time major winner Cabrera takes Greenbrier Classic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Argentina’s Angel Cabrera eagled the par-four 13th hole with an eight iron on his way to a two-stroke victory at The Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Sunday.

Cabrera hammered an eight-iron shot from 175 yards and his ball landed about 10 feet in front of the hole and trickled in to give him the cushion he needed on Greenbrier’s Old White course in White Sulphur Springs.

He carded a 64 to finish at 16-under-par 264, while American George McNeill, boosted by a hole-in-one, stormed home with a 61 to claim second place on 14-under.

Cabrera collected $1.17 million for his third official PGA Tour victory. His previous wins came in majors, the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters.

Overnight leader Billy Hurley III faded with a 73 to tie for fourth on nine-under.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry

