Journeyman Harman leads by one at John Deere Classic
July 12, 2014 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

Journeyman Harman leads by one at John Deere Classic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2, 2014; Charlotte, NC, USA; Brian Harman tees off on the sixteenth hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Journeyman Brian Harman made two eagles on his way to a one-stroke lead after the third round at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, on Saturday.

Despite a bogey at the final hole, Harman carded a 65 to set the pace at 17-under-par 196 at TPC Deere Run.

Fellow American Steve Stricker shot a 64 to move into second place on 16-under, with compatriot Scott Brown two strokes behind after a 61, the best round of the day.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
