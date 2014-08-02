FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Garcia leads McIlroy by three strokes at WGC-Bridgestone
August 2, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Garcia leads McIlroy by three strokes at WGC-Bridgestone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2, 2014; Akron, OH, USA; Sergio Garcia approach shot on the second hole during the third round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Spaniard Sergio Garcia carded a three-under-par 67 to lead Rory McIlroy by three strokes after the third round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Saturday.

Garcia, who tied the course record with a 61 on Friday, was solid rather than spectacular as he posted a 14-under 196 total with one round left at Firestone Country Club in Arkon, Ohio.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, who edged Garcia to win the British Open two weeks ago, shot a 66 to jump into second place on 11-under.

Marc Leishman was five strokes behind in third place, while fellow Australian and world number one Adam Scott was among a group six shots back.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry

