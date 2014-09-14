FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Horschel wins Tour Championship and $10 million bonus
September 14, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

Horschel wins Tour Championship and $10 million bonus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 14, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Billy Horschel hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Billy Horschel took the limelight from world number one Rory McIlroy to win the biggest title of his career at the Tour Championship on Sunday, along with FedExCup honors and an eye-popping $10 million bonus.

Tied for the lead overnight with Northern Irishman McIlroy in the PGA Tour’s season-ending playoff event, American Horschel held his nerve to triumph by three shots, clinching his third career victory on the U.S. circuit and second in two weeks.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry

