Horschel wins Tour Championship and $10 million bonus

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Billy Horschel took the limelight from world number one Rory McIlroy to win the biggest title of his career at the Tour Championship on Sunday, along with FedExCup honors and an eye-popping $10 million bonus.
Tied for the lead overnight with Northern Irishman McIlroy in the PGA Tour’s season-ending playoff event, American Horschel held his nerve to triumph by three shots, clinching his third career victory on the U.S. circuit and second in two weeks.
