Holmes and English share lead at Torrey Pines

Feb 7, 2015; La Jolla, CA, USA; Harris English tees off on the fifth hole in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

LA JOLLA, California (Reuters) - Brain surgery survivor J.B. Holmes joined overnight leader Harris English atop the Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard following the third round at Torrey Pines on Saturday.

Holmes put together a four-under 68 on the tough South course to move to nine-under 207 for the tournament while English finished with a 73.

Former U.S. Open winner Lucas Glover (70), recent Sony Open winner Jimmy Walker (70) and fellow Americans Spencer Levin (70), Chad Campbell (70) and Nick Watney (72) shared third at eight-under.

Holmes, who underwent brain surgery for Chiari malformations in 2011, managed seven birdies with three bogeys leaving him in great shape to chase down a fourth win on tour.

“I hit it really well all day and putted well, so it was nice to get out there on this beautiful golf course and make some putts,” Holmes said.

“Started out pretty good and was able to chip one in on four to kind of get me going.”

English began the day with a two-shot lead and extended it to three with an opening-hole birdie but a costly double-bogey on his fourth hole created a tight leaderboard.

After driving the ball in the fairway bunker of the picturesque par four that hugs the Pacific Ocean coastline, English sent his approach into the left rough short of the green.

His chip shot flew over the putting surface and his par save attempt from the fringe rolled six feet by the hole.

When he missed the bogey putt the 25-year-old dropped back to nine under and while he was back in double digits under par through 13 holes an bogey on 16 dropped him back into a share of the lead.

Campbell made a silky hole-in-one on the postcard third hole on the way to his 70.

Five players are just two shots off the lead including Australian world number eight Jason Day, who holed out for an eagle on the 17th from 147 yards just two holes after felling a young boy with an errant tee shot.

“I felt awful and I will make sure he is okay and gets some nice stuff,” Day said. “After that I just thought I have to play good for him, not quit on the round.”