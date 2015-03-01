Poulter grabs three-shot lead in rain-delayed Honda Classic

Ian Poulter tees off on the 17th hole during the third round of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (Reuters) - Briton Ian Poulter surged to the third round lead in the weather delayed Honda Classic, firing a four-under par 66 for a three-stroke advantage at PGA National on Sunday.

Englishman Poulter overtook overnight leader Padraig Harrington of Ireland with three birdies in his front nine and added another at the 12th hole to stand at nine-under 201 for the tournament.

Harrington endured three bogeys in his first 10 holes to sky to three-over for the day but recovered with birdies at the 11th and 13th holes to end the round with a 71.

He and American Patrick Reed (70) shared second place with a 204 total, six under.

The fourth round was scheduled to start almost immediately with a Monday finish a near certainty after rain wiped out afternoon play on Saturday.

American Brendan Steele was alone in fourth at four-under after a 71.

England’s Paul Casey (68), American Phil Mickelson (69) and Scotsman Russell Knox (70) were another shot back at three-under.