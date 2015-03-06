FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holmes two shots clear at challenging Doral
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 6, 2015 / 11:50 PM / 3 years ago

Holmes two shots clear at challenging Doral

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 6, 2015; Miami, FL, USA; J.B. Holmes hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the WGC - Cadillac Championship golf tournament at TPC Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY

(Reuters) - American J.B. Holmes began and ended his day with ugly sixes but produced some excellent golf in between to establish a two-shot lead after the second round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami on Friday.

Four strokes in front overnight after opening with a blistering 10-under-par 62 on the daunting Blue Monster course, Holmes followed with a one-over 73 to retain control of the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event.

With danger and plenty of water lurking at almost every corner of the firm and fast-running layout, Holmes mixed five birdies with four bogeys and a double at the par-four 18th to post a nine-under total of 135.

Fellow American Ryan Moore was alone at seven under after carding a 71 with Australian Adam Scott, who is using a conventional short putter this week for the first time in four years, a further stroke back after shooting a 68.

World number one Rory McIlroy, whose frustrations boiled over at the par-five eighth when he hurled his three-iron into a pond, re-grouped over the closing stretch to shoot a 70 and end the day in a tie for 11th, eight strokes off the pace.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.