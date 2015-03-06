Holmes two shots clear at challenging Doral

Mar 6, 2015; Miami, FL, USA; J.B. Holmes hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the WGC - Cadillac Championship golf tournament at TPC Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY

(Reuters) - American J.B. Holmes began and ended his day with ugly sixes but produced some excellent golf in between to establish a two-shot lead after the second round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami on Friday.

Four strokes in front overnight after opening with a blistering 10-under-par 62 on the daunting Blue Monster course, Holmes followed with a one-over 73 to retain control of the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event.

With danger and plenty of water lurking at almost every corner of the firm and fast-running layout, Holmes mixed five birdies with four bogeys and a double at the par-four 18th to post a nine-under total of 135.

Fellow American Ryan Moore was alone at seven under after carding a 71 with Australian Adam Scott, who is using a conventional short putter this week for the first time in four years, a further stroke back after shooting a 68.

World number one Rory McIlroy, whose frustrations boiled over at the par-five eighth when he hurled his three-iron into a pond, re-grouped over the closing stretch to shoot a 70 and end the day in a tie for 11th, eight strokes off the pace.