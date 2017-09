May 10, 2015; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Sergio Garcia hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - Americans Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner and Spain’s Sergio Garcia are headed to a three-hole aggregate playoff at the Players Championship on Sunday.

The trio finished regulation at 12-under-276 at TPC Sawgrass with 2008 champion Garcia and Kisner both failing to make birdie putts on the 18th green that would have won the championship.