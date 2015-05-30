FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delayed third round underway at weather-hit Byron Nelson
May 30, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Delayed third round underway at weather-hit Byron Nelson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jon Curran hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship at TPC Four Seasons Resort - Las Colinas. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

The third round of the weather-delayed AT&T Byron Nelson got underway at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas after 33 players completed their second round early on Saturday.

Americans Jimmy Walker and Jon Curran, and Australian Steven Bowditch shared the 36-hole lead at nine under par, one stroke better than Australian Cameron Percy and Americans Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau and Joe Affrunti.

Three shots off the pace was Masters champion Jordan Spieth.

Heavy rains disrupted the opening two rounds at the PGA Tour event, but with players teeing off in threesomes and improved weather in the forecast, officials were hopeful of completing the third round.

A massive 87 golfers made the cut, which was set at one under par on the rain-softened layout.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Larry Fine

