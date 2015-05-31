Australian Bowditch wins Byron Nelson by four strokes

Steven Bowditch tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of The Barclays golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club in this file photo taken on August 21, 2014 . Mandatory Credit: John Munson/THE STAR-LEDGER via USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Steven Bowditch became the latest Australian to win the AT&T Byron Nelson when he secured an emphatic four-stroke victory in Texas on Sunday.

Bowditch survived a mediocre front nine before pulling clear with four back-nine birdies on his way to a five-under-par 64 at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving.

He tapped in his winning putt only a few yards from where he got married in 2011 in his adopted hometown, finishing at 18-under 259 for his second victory on the PGA Tour.

He earned $1.25 million, while Americans Charley Hoffman (65), Jimmy Walker (66) and Scott Pinckney (66) shared second on 14-under.

Bowditch, who turns 32 next week, is the third Australian winner of the event in the last eight years, joining Adam Scott (2008) and Jason Day (2010). All three players learned their craft at the same golf academy in Queensland.