Unheralded Lingmerth wins Memorial in playoff with Rose

David Lingmerth walks up the course to play the eighteenth green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

DUBLIN, Ohio (Reuters) - Unheralded Swede David Lingmerth, ranked 212th in the world, took down world number six Justin Rose in a playoff to claim the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village on Sunday.

Lingmerth won for the first time on the PGA Tour after a par on the third sudden death playoff hole was enough to outduel 2013 U.S. Open champion Rose.

“I can’t believe it right now I am so happy,” Lingmerth said.

He shot a final round three-under-69 to finish at 15-under-273, while Rose was forced to make a clutch par on the 72nd hole to post a 72 after hitting a spectator in the head.

Rose, the 2010 Memorial champion, led by three overnight but trailed by the same margin through eight holes after a troubled start before fighting back to force extra holes.

World number two and Masters champion Jordan Spieth shot an entertaining 65 to post the early clubhouse lead but eventually tied for third with Italian Francesco Molinari (71) at 13-under.

Molinari had a two-shot lead at the halfway point of the final round and a share of it through 15 holes before dunking his tee ball into water on the par three 16th.

The resulting double bogey was enough to drop him out of contention.