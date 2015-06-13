FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Koepka hits the front at St. Jude Classic
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 13, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

Koepka hits the front at St. Jude Classic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 12, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; Brooks Koepka lines up a putt during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brooks Koepka fired a three-under-par 67 for a one-shot lead after the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis on Friday. Big-hitting Koepka made four birdies and a single bogey to move to nine under for the tournament, with Austin Cook a shot behind after one of the day’s top rounds, a six-under 64.

”I still feel like I could be five- or six-under-par more. I really haven’t been firing on all cylinders but it’s good enough to be at the top,” Koepka told reporters.

Cook is playing on a sponsor’s exemption but is trying to prove that he belongs on Tour.

“I feel like I should be out here,” Cook said. My irons were on fire and I holed some putts.”

New Zealander Steven Alker is a shot further back, and a group of seven players are bunched at six under. Alker, who started on the 10th, had a hot stretch coming home on the front nine, reaching 10-under par before finishing bogey, double bogey to fall back.

Five-times major winner Phil Mickelson, who will head to Chambers Bay searching for a first U.S. Open win after posting a record six runner-up spots, managed a one-under-par 69 that leaves him at three under.

(The story corrects nationality of Alker to New Zealand)

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.