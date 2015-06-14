FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Argentine Fabian Gomez wins St. Jude Classic by four shots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 14, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; Fabian Gomez waits for his putt on the 9th hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Fabian Gomez of Argentina had a tidy final round at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and cleaned up his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday.

Gomez sunk a 30-foot putt on the final hole for a four-under 66 and a four-shot victory over Englishman Owen Greg Owen, who began the final round tied with Gomez, but could only manage an even-par 70.

Gomez fell behind Owen by two shots after seven holes, but pulled even with Owen before at the ninth.

A seven-foot birdie putt at the par-3 11th put Gomez up for good and he finished at 13-under 267.

Phil Mickelson’s final round 65 put him in a five-way tie for third at eight-under.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby. Editing by Andrew Both

