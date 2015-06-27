Brian Harman leads Bubba after three rounds at Travelers

Jun 27, 2015; Cromwell, CT, USA; Brian Harman hits his tee shot on the 1st hole in the third round at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

American Brian Harman made a closing four-foot birdie for a five-under-par 65 and the sole lead after the third round at the Travelers Championship on Saturday.

Harman posted a 14-under 196 total at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, one stroke in front of two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson (68) and Canadian Graham DeLaet (64), who is seeking his first PGA Tour victory.

American Brandt Snedeker matched the best score of the day, a bogey-free 63 to vault within three shots of the lead with fellow American Zach Johnson and Englishman Paul Casey.

The only previous time Harman held the lead after 54 holes was nearly a year ago, when he closed the deal at the John Deere Classic to win his first and only PGA Tour victory.

“This is what I strive for, to get opportunities to win golf tournaments,” said Harman, who made the cut as a 17-year-old at the 2004 Travelers Championship.

“I love this place. I’m looking forward to (Sunday). Hopefully, we put on a good show and play a lot of good golf.”

Watson, who won the 2010 Travelers Championship and held the halfway lead on Friday, carded a 68 that included three birdies.

DeLaet supplied some drama when he came within a whisker of an ace on the short 277-yard par-four 15th, where his tee shot rolled by the edge of the cup to finish six feet behind the hole. He made the eagle putt.

Due to forecast stormy weather overnight, Sunday’s final round will be played in threesomes, starting off the first and 10th tees just before noon, to allow time for the course to be cleaned up in the morning.