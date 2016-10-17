Jun 17, 2016; Oakmont, PA, USA; Brendan Steele putts on the 13th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Californian Brendan Steele birdied the final three holes to snatch a one-stroke victory at the Safeway Open in northern California on Sunday.

Cycling fan Steele, hardly sighted on the leaderboard all week, timed his finishing sprint perfectly with a seven-under-par 65 at Silverado Resort in Napa.

He sank a seven-footer at the last to finish at 18-under 270 for his second PGA Tour victory, after previously winning the 2011 Texas Open.

Third-round leader Patton Kizzire (70) made a mess of the par-five 18th, but salvaged a par to claim second place on 17-under in the opening event of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season.

