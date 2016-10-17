Anthem-protesting Kaepernick jeered by Buffalo fans
San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick was lustily booed by many Buffalo fans on Sunday as he continued his national anthem protest before turning in an inauspicious performance against the Bills.
Californian Brendan Steele birdied the final three holes to snatch a one-stroke victory at the Safeway Open in northern California on Sunday.
Cycling fan Steele, hardly sighted on the leaderboard all week, timed his finishing sprint perfectly with a seven-under-par 65 at Silverado Resort in Napa.
He sank a seven-footer at the last to finish at 18-under 270 for his second PGA Tour victory, after previously winning the 2011 Texas Open.
Third-round leader Patton Kizzire (70) made a mess of the par-five 18th, but salvaged a par to claim second place on 17-under in the opening event of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season.
(The Sports Xchange) - Miguel Montero said he had been ready for this moment since mid-afternoon.
(The Sports Xchange) - Francisco Lindor drove in what became the winning run in the third inning, and reliever Andrew Miller put on an overpowering display of pitching late in the contest as the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 in Game Two of the American League Championship Series in Cleveland on Saturday.