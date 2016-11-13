Aug 1, 2015; Gainesville, VA, USA; Pat Perez watches his drive from the tee on the 12th hole in the third round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

American Pat Perez, benefiting from a greatly improved mental approach to the game, ended a seven-year title drought on the PGA Tour with a two-shot victory in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico on Sunday.

In only his third tournament back since being sidelined for eight months by a shoulder injury, the long-haired Perez used a fast start and a clutch finish to seal his second win on the U.S. circuit with a closing four-under-par 67.

Though he made his only bogey of the day at the par-four 12th after hitting a wayward tee shot and a poor chip for his third, he comfortably parred the final six holes to post a 21-under total of 263.

Fellow American Gary Woodland, the third-round leader, rebounded from a shaky front nine and birdied 17 and 18 for a 70 to finish alone in second with Scotland's Russell Knox (66) a further stroke back at 18-under.

