Panthers build big lead, hold off Saints
(The Sports Xchange) - The Panthers scored on a few short drives after first-half mistakes by the New Orleans Saints, and Carolina held on for a 23-20 victory Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium.
Canadian rookie Mackenzie Hughes overcame a back nine triple-bogey with a trio of birdies for a 68 on Saturday that gave him a one-stroke lead heading to the final round of the RSM Classic in St Simons Island, Georgia.
Hughes recovered with birdies on the 13th, 15th and 16th holes to reach 16-under at the par-70 Seaside Course and push past fellow rookie Pan Cheng-Tsung of Taiwan (67) and veterans Camilo Villegas (64) and Billy Horschel (65).
The 25-year-old Canadian, who has led since his opening round 61, was three ahead of the field when he floundered in a fairway bunker on the par-four 11th.
Hughes, facing a nasty lie, failed to get out of the sand and came out weakly with his next shot. His approach left him some 60 feet from the cup and he three-putted for seven.
"I was like, `This hole is never going to end,'" the 25-year-old told reporters. "It finally did, and it worked out all right."
Pan temporarily assumed the lead with a pair of birdies as Hughes triple-bogeyed, but dropped a shot with a bogey at 13 after a poor tee shot.
Villegas made a rousing finish on a breezy day with four birdies in a row for 64, finding himself in a four-way tie for the lead before Hughes' birdie at 16.
"It was playing a little tougher out there with the wind, but the putter got hot," said the Colombian, who overcame a double bogey at the third. "I made pretty much everything."
Horschel, who like Villegas attended the University of Florida, shot a bogey-free 65 and celebrated his round and a football win by the Gators with a leap of joy on the 18th green.
"I'm hitting the ball really good, the best I have in 18 months," said Horschel, who has not won since claiming the FedExCup title with a Tour Championship victory two years ago.
"I was able to control my golf shots," said Horschel, who could not contain himself after word of Florida's 16-10 win over Louisiana State University was relayed to him.
"Big win over LSU today," he said. "Nice to stick it to LSU fans."
(Writing by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
(The Sports Xchange) - The Panthers scored on a few short drives after first-half mistakes by the New Orleans Saints, and Carolina held on for a 23-20 victory Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium.
SYDNEY Geoff Ogilvy stormed to the top of the Australian Open leaderboard with a stunning eight-under-par 64 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead over Jordan Spieth and two others going into the final round.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly is in the NFL's concussion protocol following the emotional scenes that emerged in Thursday night's game at Bank of America Stadium.