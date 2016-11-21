FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Canadian rookie Hughes wins RSM Classic in playoff
November 21, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 9 months ago

Canadian rookie Hughes wins RSM Classic in playoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian rookie Mackenzie Hughes rolled in an 18-foot par putt on the third playoff hole to win the RSM Classic in Georgia on Monday and bring the PGA Tour's final regular tournament of 2016 to a dramatic close.

Hughes, Colombian Camilo Villegas, Swede Henrik Norlander and American Blayne Barber were back at the Seaside Course in St Simonson on Monday after darkness had ended play following two extra holes on Sunday.

Hughes, putting from just off the green at the par-three 17th, fist-pumped as he watched his ball drop into the hole to put the pressure on Villegas, Norlander and Barber who all missed from inside 10 feet as the Canadian celebrated a wire-to-wire victory.

Five players finished the regulation 72 holes tied on 17 under par at the Sea Island Resort including Billy Horschel, the 2014 FedExCup champion, who was eliminated after missing a short par putt on the first extra hole.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond

