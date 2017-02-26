Golf: World number two Day out of WGC-Mexico Championship

February 18, 2017; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Jason Day hits from the twelfth hole tee box during the third round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Third round play has been postponed to Sunday. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - World number two Jason Day has pulled out of next week's World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Mexico City due to illness, the Australian announced on Sunday.

"I have a double ear infection and the flu, which precludes me from preparing for and playing in the tournament," he said in a statement.

Day last week was deposed as world number one by American Dustin Johnson.

The WGC-Mexico Championship starts on Thursday at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.