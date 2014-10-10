Ryder Cup players toil in PGA Tour season opener

European Ryder Cup player Lee Westwood hits out a bunker on the eighth hole during his fourballs 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - South Korea’s Bae Sang-moon plundered the par-fives to join American Andres Gonzales in the lead after the first round at the $6 million Frys.com Open in Napa, California on Thursday.

Bae birdied all four of the par-fives at Silverado Country Club in the wine country north of San Francisco in an ideal start to the 2014-15 PGA Tour season.

They headed Martin Laird by one stroke, while fellow Briton Lee Westwood began slowly with a 73, barely a week after being part of the victorious European Ryder Cup team.

Defending champion Jimmy Walker, who played on the losing American team at Gleneagles, started even more poorly with a 75.

His team mate Hunter Mahan was considerably better with a

respectable 70, while Matt Kuchar carded 71.

The 28-year-old Bae, a 12-times international winner before joining the PGA Tour, captured the Byron Nelson Championship in 2013, but is coming off a mediocre season in which he finished 122nd in the ranking.

Sang-Moon Bae hits his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY

He put all that behind him, though, with five birdies on his outward nine.

Gonzales, who played on a crisp morning that quickly warmed to an ideal autumn day, matched Bae’s seven birdies and one bogey.

Andres Gonzales of the U. S watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final practice round for the 2011 U.S. Open golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

“It’s definitely a confidence builder getting out here and starting that way,” Gonzales, a third-year tour player from Washington State, told reporters.

“I really feel good about it because I don’t think I was as sharp as I could have been, but as far as ball‑striking, I scrambled well and got up‑and‑down.

“When I did miss fairways, I missed them in the right spot. There’s definitely a lot of room to improve, but I’m pleased with the way I’ve started.”

Australian Jarrod Lyle, in his first tour event since overcoming leukemia for the second time, double-bogeyed the 17th hole for a 72.

“It was obviously a little disappointing to finish that way, but even par, I haven’t shot myself in the foot, so it’s a good start to the week,” Lyle said.