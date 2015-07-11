FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sizzling Spieth shoots 61 for third-round lead at John Deere
#Sports News
July 11, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Sizzling Spieth shoots 61 for third-round lead at John Deere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jordan Spieth is greeted by fans as he walks to the opening hole of the third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jordan Spieth charged into the lead with a stunning finish to his third round at the John Deere Classic on Saturday.

Masters and U.S. Open champion Spieth played the final three holes in four-under as he finished birdie, eagle, birdie at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

He holed out with a wedge from 107 yards at the par-five 17th, before running in a 15-foot birdie at the last for a 10-under-par 61.

Despite wayward driving down the stretch, Spieth used brilliant iron play and a hot putter for his PGA Tour career best score to move to a 17-under 196 total, two strokes ahead of New Zealand’s Danny Lee, who shot a nine-under 62.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

