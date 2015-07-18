FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Americans Piercy and Barnes set Barbasol pace
July 18, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Americans Piercy and Barnes set Barbasol pace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scott Piercy birdied the final hole to join playing partner Ricky Barnes in a tie at the top of a congested leaderboard after the third round of the inaugural Barbasol Championship in Auburn, Alabama on Saturday.

American Piercy knocked in a three-footer at the par-four 18th to complete a six-under 65 after a sweltering day on the Grand National layout at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, finishing level with compatriot Barnes (65) at 13-under 200.

Piercy covered the back nine in two-under 34 to remain on track for his third PGA Tour victory but will have to contend with a Sunday shoot-out as 15 players head into the final round no more than four shots off the pace.

Overnight leaders Kim Meen-whee of South Korea and Australian Mark Hensby carded 68s in the third round to slip back into a tie for third at 12 under with Americans Jason Gore (63) and Will Wilcox (65), and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo (67).

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

