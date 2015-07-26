FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Day wins Canadian Open
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 26, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Day wins Canadian Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jason Day (AUS) hits the ball on the second tee box in the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

OAKVILLE, Ontario (Reuters) - Jason Day spoiled Canadian hopes of a first home-grown winner in 61 years at the Canadian Open with a one-stroke victory on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Australian birdied the last three holes at Glen Abbey to triumph by one over American Bubba Watson and by two over Canadian David Hearn, the 54-hole leader.

Day ended the tournament in style by rolling in a clutch 22-foot putt at the par-five 18th for a closing four-under 68 and a winning total of 17-under 271.

It was his second PGA Tour win of the season, the fourth of his career and followed up a strong tie for fourth at last week’s British Open.

Watson and Hearn, playing in the final pairing, shot 69 and 72, respectively. Hearn held a one-stroke lead standing on the 16th tee but Day and Watson, who made birdie on five of his six closing holes, both charged past him with blazing finishes.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.