Day wins BMW Championship, becomes world number one

Sep 20, 2015; Lake Forest, IL, USA; PGA golfer Jason Day on the sixth tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

LAKE FOREST, Illinois (Reuters) - Jason Day claimed his fourth victory in six starts and surged to the world number one ranking after going wire-to-wire to win the BMW Championship by six shots on Sunday.

The Australian closed out his tournament with a two-under-par 69 to finish at 22-under 262 at Conway Farms, six clear of American rookie Daniel Berger (69) in the third of the PGA Tour’s four FedExCup playoff events.

American Scott Piercy (70) was third at 15-under with Rickie Fowler (69), Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (70) and JB Holmes (68) sharing fourth at 14-under.

It is the seventh tour win for Day, the fifth of the season after winning the Farmers Insurance Open, the Canadian Open, his maiden major at the PGA Championship and the opening playoff event, The Barclays, prior to this triumph.

He led by as many as seven and by no less than four in the final round and faced no serious challenge as he played conservatively throughout.

Day becomes the third Australian to reach world number one, following Greg Norman and Adam Scott.

He now heads to the 30-man, season-ending Tour Championship in top spot on the FedExCup points list, ensuring a win at East Lake Golf Club would see him claim a $10 million bonus.

Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, Fowler, Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Bubba Watson will also control their fate next week in Atlanta by holding spots in the top five of the points list.