Rain-sodden PGA Tour event headed for Monday finish
November 8, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

Rain-sodden PGA Tour event headed for Monday finish

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship is headed to a Monday finish after only 39 minutes of play in the second round in Mississippi on Saturday.

Torrential rain left the already soggy Country Club of Jackson in an almost unplayable condition.

American Roberto Castro, who shot a 67 on Friday for a 15-under-par 129 total, holds a four stroke lead over compatriot Bryce Molder (67) and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas (67).

Second-round play was halted at 11:09 a.m. local time on Saturday with 76 players -- more than half the 132-man field -- still to complete the round.

Play is scheduled to resume at 7 a.m. local time on Sunday, and a favorable forecast suggests there will be no more delays.

“We should be able to start round three somewhere around 12.45 ... play a couple of hours before sunset and then come back on Monday morning to finish round three,” PGA Tour rules official Steve Carman told Golf Channel.

”We will keep them in the same groups so will start round four before we finish round three.

“Last group will hopefully tee off in round four somewhere about 11 o’clockish (on Monday) and five hours later we’ll be done.”

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
