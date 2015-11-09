FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Castro leads by one as rain-hit Tour event goes to Monday finish
November 9, 2015 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

Castro leads by one as rain-hit Tour event goes to Monday finish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roberto Castro lines up his putt on the first green during the fourth day of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Roberto Castro was able to finish just six holes of his third round at the rain-lashed Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday before darkness fell but will have a one-stroke lead to defend when the remainder of the tournament is completed on Monday.

Torrential rain washed out most of the weekend’s play at Country Club of Jackson and players will have to complete their third round early on Monday before going back out for the final 18 holes in the same pairings.

Castro, who began the day at 15-under, dropped two shots in his six holes but still has a one-stroke lead over D.J. Trahan and Michael Thompson.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
