Steele moves three ahead at weather-hit Texas Open

Apr 22, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brendan Steele watches his drive on the 15th hole during the second round of the 2016 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks Course. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brendan Steele took advantage of relatively calm conditions at one of his favorite venues to earn a three-shot lead in the second round of the weather-disrupted Texas Open in San Antonio on Friday.

American Steele, the 2011 champion, mixed six birdies with two bogeys and a double at the par-four 15th to card two-under 70 on the rain-softened Oaks layout at TPC San Antonio.

In pursuit of his second career win on the PGA Tour, he posted a 10-under total of 134 to match the tournament’s 36-hole low set by compatriot Ben Curtis in 2012.

Americans Scott Langley (68) and Charley Hoffman (71) shared second place on seven-under with Australian Stuart Appleby, who recovered from a nightmare start to shoot 70.

Appleby four-putted from seven feet at his first hole, the 10th, twice missing from two feet before finally holing out for a triple bogey.

Asked later to describe the horrid series of putts, the nine-times PGA Tour winner invoked the memory of the late Seve Ballesteros.

“When Seve had a four-putt many, many years ago, they asked him ‘Seve, how did you have a four-putt,'” Appleby said.

“(Seve replied) ‘I miss, I miss, I miss, I make’. I think that’s how it was. I was swatting at it. There was a golf ball in the way.”

Steele also had a stumble along the way with a double bogey at the 15th but was pleased overall with his performance.

”I always feel good here,“ Steele, 33, told Golf Channel. ”I know the shots, the course sets up really well for me and it kind of plays into my strengths, which is usually driving the ball.

“So to see it play a little bit softer this week and with a little less wind, my eyes kind of lit up because it always plays so difficult here ... the winning score is just a handful under par usually.”

A Thursday weather delay spilled over into Friday, with a handful of players unable to complete the second round before darkness, though everyone near the lead finished.

The cut will fall at even-par 144, with South African Branden Grace, winner of last week’s Heritage Classic, advancing on the number after consecutive rounds of 72.

Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els were among those set to miss the cut.