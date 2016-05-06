Indian Lahiri one-shot back of Quail Hollow leaders

Apr 10, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Anirban Lahiri hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (Reuters) - Anirban Lahiri, who felt he was overdue for a low score, shot a 66 to trail American co-leaders Steve Wheatcroft and Andrew Loupe by a stroke after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

On a cool and breezy day when defending champion Rory McIlroy battled for a 73, India’s Lahiri enjoyed a flawless six-birdie performance on a damp Quail Hollow course on Thursday.

“Anytime you have a bogey-free card, it’s fantastic,” said Lahiri, who played in slightly tougher morning conditions. “I’ve played mediocre or average golf the last few months. I definitely feel like I should be competing more consistently.”

“The stuff my coach and I worked on after the Masters, when I took a couple of weeks off, it’s beginning to come together ... I feel like my game’s gotten better every week.”

Lahiri, ranked 55th in the world and playing in his first full season on the PGA Tour, is the top-ranked Indian and excited at the prospect of representing his country at the Aug. 5-21 Rio Olympics.

The Olympics is the last thing on the mind of Loupe and Wheatcroft, both non-winners on tour, who took different routes to carding a seven-under-par 65 in the afternoon.

Though Wheatcroft is the shorter hitter of the two, he had two eagles, holing out from 40 yards at the par-five fifth, and almost holing his second shot at the par-five 10th.

McIlroy could have used some similar magic. A day after celebrating his 27th birthday, he plunged to four over after playing the more difficult back nine first, but he improved on the inward half.

“It sort of was a tale of two nines,” the Northern Irishman said. “I’ve been working a lot on the range and I was still in range mode on the front nine. I didn’t have my scoring head on.”

McIlroy and the other members of his group, American Rickie Fowler and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, had a bizarre experience on the sixth hole when a member of the gallery threw a golf ball onto the tee.

”Yeah, it was sort of weird,“ McIlroy said. ”That’s never really happened to me before.

“It was a golf ball with an ear plug stuck on it, so it was sort of strange. Charlotte’s finest (police officers) sorted it out and got him off the property, thankfully.”