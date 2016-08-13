Bryan battles big boys for second-round John Deere lead

(Reuters) - Wesley Bryan had no trouble adjusting to the major league when he surged to the second-round lead at the John Deere Classic on Friday.

Bryan, who tops the rankings on the secondary Web.com Tour thanks to three wins in 13 starts, carried his form up to the PGA Tour with a seven-under 64 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

In his third start with the big boys, he posted a 12-under 130 halfway total, one stroke ahead of fellow American Steve Marino (65) and two in front of Tom Gillis (68).

Less than half the field completed the second round due to weather delays, with 39 not even teeing off. Play will resume early on Saturday.

Second-placed Marino found some long-lost form after failing to post a top-30 finish in his past seven starts.

"It’s been such a grind this year it’s just really nice to play well again," Marino, ranked 286th in the world, told Golf Channel.

"I really hit the ball well today, gave myself a lot of chances for birdies, stayed patient and grinded it out to the end and put together a really good round."

Gillis also found his game on a course where he finished second last year, losing a playoff to Jordan Spieth.

"I didn’t come in with any expectations at all," Gillis said. "I pretty much assumed I’d be leaving Friday night, like I’ve been doing all year.

"My mind seems quieter here than it has all year. I had no idea this was going to show up.

"The putter feels like it hasn’t felt all year. Where’s that come from?"