Hamilton ready for slog from back of the field
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Lewis Hamilton is preparing for a tough Sunday slog in sweltering conditions as he bids to claw his way through the field at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.
NEW YORK Rickie Fowler sank a four-foot birdie putt at the final hole to earn a one-shot lead over fellow American Patrick Reed after the third round of The Barclays on Saturday.
Fowler edged ahead with a three-under 68 on the tough Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale in the first of the PGA Tour's four FedExCup playoff events.
He posted a nine-under 204 total while overnight pacesetter Reed carded a 71 to take second place. Australian Adam Scott (65) was a further stroke adrift on seven-under.
Fowler and Reed are vying for Ryder Cup selection. The top eight on the points list after the final round on Sunday make the team for next month's matches against holders Europe automatically.
Reed is now eighth with Fowler 12th.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina)
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Lewis Hamilton is preparing for a tough Sunday slog in sweltering conditions as he bids to claw his way through the field at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.
Pablo Carreno Busta recorded his first ATP title triumph by beating fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the final of the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina on Saturday.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Renault are eying their second points-scoring finish of the campaign at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix after the team claimed their best result of the year in qualifying on Saturday.