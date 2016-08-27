Aug 27, 2016; Farmingdale, NY, USA; Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of The Barclays golf tournament at Bethpage State Park - Black Course. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Rickie Fowler sank a four-foot birdie putt at the final hole to earn a one-shot lead over fellow American Patrick Reed after the third round of The Barclays on Saturday.

Fowler edged ahead with a three-under 68 on the tough Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale in the first of the PGA Tour's four FedExCup playoff events.

He posted a nine-under 204 total while overnight pacesetter Reed carded a 71 to take second place. Australian Adam Scott (65) was a further stroke adrift on seven-under.

Fowler and Reed are vying for Ryder Cup selection. The top eight on the points list after the final round on Sunday make the team for next month's matches against holders Europe automatically.

Reed is now eighth with Fowler 12th.

