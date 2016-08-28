Aug 28, 2016; Farmingdale, NY, USA; Patrick Reed watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of The Barclays golf tournament at Bethpage State Park - Black Course. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Patrick Reed survived a couple of late bogeys to clinch a one-stroke victory at The Barclays on Sunday.

Reed carded a closing 70 to finish on nine-under 275 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale on New York's Long Island.

Fellow American Sean O'Hair (66) and Argentine Emiliano Grillo (69) were joint second on eight-under.

With his fifth victory on the PGA Tour, Reed secured a spot on the United States team for next month's Ryder Cup.

He also vaulted to the top of the FedExCup points list after the first of the four playoff events.

Reed was delighted with his win but acknowledged his game needed work after he recorded bogeys at the 16th and 18th holes.

"I have worked pretty hard with my coach for the past couple of weeks," the 26-year-old said in a greenside interview.

"The game shows I'm moving in the right direction but there are some things I need to work on. As the pressure started building I started going back to my old pattern, hit some shots left."

