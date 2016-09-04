Sep 4, 2016; Norton, MA, USA; Paul Casey hits a fairway shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the 2016 Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Casey eagled the final hole to jump into a three-stroke lead after the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts on Sunday.

The Englishman's approach shot from 235 yards at the par-five 18th landed just in front of the green and rolled up to inside a foot of the hole.

He tapped in for a third consecutive five-under 66 at the TPC Boston.

Casey posted a 15-under 198 total, with American Brian Harmon (68) in second place on 12-under with one round left.

Casey, 39, has won 13 times on the European Tour, but only once in the United States, where he now plays almost full-time.

Despite his hot form, Casey will not be part of the European team for this month's Ryder Cup.

He was not eligible, after resigning his membership of the European Tour to concentrate on the PGA Tour.

