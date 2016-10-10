Golf: Woods, Mickelson to play together in Napa
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play the first two rounds together at this week's Safeway Championship, a source close to the tournament told Reuters on Monday.
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Safeway Open, delaying his comeback after 14 months out following back surgery.
Woods announced on his website (www.tigerwoods.com) on Monday that his game was not sharp enough for him to compete in the PGA Tour event that starts in Napa, California, on Thursday.
The 14-times major champion also will not play in next month's European Tour Turkish Airlines Open event, where he was scheduled to make his second start on the comeback trail.
"After a lot of soul searching and honest reflection, I know that I am not yet ready to play on the PGA Tour or compete in Turkey," he said.
"My health is good, and I feel strong, but my game is vulnerable and not where it needs to be."
