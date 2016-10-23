KUALA LUMPUR Justin Thomas fired a final round eight-under-par 64 to overturn a four-shot deficit at the start of the day and successfully defend his CIMB Classic title in Malaysia on Sunday.

The 23-year-old American capitalized on overnight leader Anirban Lahiri's quadruple bogey nine on the par-five third hole to retake a lead he had held over the first two days before easing clear to win by three shots with a 23-under total.

Lahiri was searching for a maiden PGA Tour win at the TPC Kuala Lumpur course but the five-shot swing after he lodged his tee shot in a tree left the Indian with too much to do and he had to settle for a tie for third, four strokes back.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama birdied the last two holes to sign for a 66 and claim second place on 20-under, with Lahiri (72) and American first round co-leader Derek Fathauer (67) rounding out the top four a further shot adrift.

The $7 million limited field event, the second on the 2017 PGA Tour calendar, is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

