October 29, 2016
Former junior champion Murray two ahead in Jackson
October 29, 2016 / 12:25 AM / 10 months ago

Former junior champion Murray two ahead in Jackson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former world junior champion Grayson Murray made a tap-in birdie at the final hole to earn a two-shot lead after the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi on Friday.

Murray, a 23-year-old from North Carolina in just his second start as a PGA Tour member, notched eight birdies in a seven-under-par 65 at the Country Club of Jackson.

He posted a 12-under 132 halfway total, with Englishman Greg Owen (67) and Irishman Seamus Power (69) equal second on 10-under in the low-key PGA Tour event.

Before turning professional last year, Murray compiled an impressive amateur resume, winning his junior world championship division three years in a row to join an elite list of three-time champions that includes Eldrick Woods, now better known as Tiger.

Murray has since made a quick transition to the pay-for-play ranks.

Journeyman Owen, meanwhile, stayed in the hunt to break his lengthy title drought.

Owen, 44, is winless in 249 starts on the PGA Tour and perhaps best known for his late meltdown at the 2006 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he three-putted from three feet at the penultimate hole when he had victory in his grasp.

Former world number one David Duval was among those who missed the cut.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

