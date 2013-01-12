FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson pulls out of Waialae due to flu
January 12, 2013 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Johnson pulls out of Waialae due to flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dustin Johnson of the U.S. hits out of the bunker on the 13th green during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

(Reuters) - Dustin Johnson’s bid to complete a rare victory sweep in Hawaii ended prematurely on Friday when he withdrew from the Sony Open because of flu after completing just nine holes in the second round.

The big-hitting American, who triumphed by three shots at the season-opening Hyundai Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on Tuesday, was three over for the round, and for the tournament, when he told officials he was pulling out.

He had opened with a level-par 70 at Waialae, just two days after clinching his seventh PGA Tour title with an awesome display of power hitting in an event cut to 54 holes due to strong gusting winds.

Johnson had been aiming to emulate South African Ernie Els, who in 2003 became the first player to win the Sony Open and Tournament of Champions in the same season.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

