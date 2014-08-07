FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuchar pulls out of PGA Championship with bad back
August 7, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Kuchar pulls out of PGA Championship with bad back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Matt Kuchar tees off the 10th hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Royal Montreal GC - Blue Course on July 25, 2014. USA TODAY Sports/Eric Bolte

LOUISVILLE Kentucky (Reuters) - American world number six Matt Kuchar withdrew from the PGA Championship due to back spasms shortly before his scheduled tee time in Thursday’s opening round at Valhalla Golf Club.

Kuchar, a seven-times winner on the PGA Tour who tied for fourth place in the Canadian Open two weeks ago, was replaced in the field by his compatriot John Huh.

Ranked 111th in the world, Huh makes his third consecutive appearance in the year’s fourth and final major.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Justin Palmer

