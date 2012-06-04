Levin's bid for Memorial redemption unravels

DUBLIN, Ohio (Reuters) - Spencer Levin’s bid for PGA Tour redemption looked rock-solid for nine holes at the Memorial tournament on Sunday before he crashed out of contention as Tiger Woods moved into cruise control.

While Woods went on to clinch the 73rd victory of his career on the U.S. circuit, overnight leader Levin covered the back nine in four-over 40 to dash his hopes of a maiden win.

Just four months after suffering an agonizing meltdown in the final round of the Phoenix Open, where he led by six shots after 54 holes, Levin was left to ponder what might have been.

“I just didn’t have it on the back nine,” the 27-year-old American told reporters after carding a three-over 75 to tie for fourth at five under.

”Everything was fine going to 10, then bad swing on 10, bad swing on 11, still made par, bad swing on 13, bad swing on 12. Bad swing on 17.

“I knew Tiger was going to play good today. He always does. I figured everybody would play good like they always do. I‘m not naive.”

The chain-smoking Levin led by one shot going into the final round at a breezy, sunny Muirfield Village Golf Club and made a good start, sinking an 11-foot birdie putt at the par-four first.

He then parred the next eight holes to reach the turn with a three-shot cushion before his driving let him down and Woods took control of the tournament with three birdies in the last four holes.

“I knew I had to play good to win,” said Levin, who bogeyed the 10th and 12th before his title hopes evaporated with a double-bogey at the par-four 13th.

“If I would have shot under par today, I would have won. The course is hard, but I knew I was going to have to play well, and under par today would have been a really good round.”

Asked what he would take away from his bruising experience at the Memorial, Levin replied: ”I don’t know. I just got to find a way to get a little tougher there on the back nine.

”I’ve just got to find a way to trust myself a little more. The mind starts wandering, and it’s easy to do. I tried my hardest obviously, just got to drive it better. That’s the bottom line.

“Today if I would have drove it well on the back nine, I would have had a chance to win,” added Levin, whose best finish on tour was a playoff loss to Johnson Wagner at last year’s Mayakoba Golf Classic.