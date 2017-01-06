FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Love breaks collarbone in three places snowboarding: report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 6, 2017 / 4:44 AM / 7 months ago

Love breaks collarbone in three places snowboarding: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 28, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Team USA captain Davis Love III addresses the media following their practice round for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Three months after captaining the United States to Ryder Cup glory, Davis Love crashed back to earth, literally, breaking his collarbone in three places, Golf Channel reported on Thursday.

Love incurred the injury in a snowboarding accident in Idaho, Golf Channel said, and underwent surgery on Thursday.

It was the third major procedure in four years for Love, who previously had back and hip surgeries.

In October, Love was widely lauded for guiding the U.S. team to Ryder Cup victory over the Europe, after presiding over a losing effort four years before.

The 52-year-old American has won 21 PGA Tour events, including one major -- the 1997 PGA Championship.

Love was scheduled to play next week's Sony Open in Honolulu, but is now expected to be out of action for about three months.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.