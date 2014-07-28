FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McGinley pulls out of U.S. PGA with shoulder injury
#Sports News
July 28, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

McGinley pulls out of U.S. PGA with shoulder injury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Paul McGinley of Ireland laughs during a news conference after being named the European Ryder Cup captain at the St. Regis in Saadiyat Islands in Abu Dhabi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job

(Reuters) - European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has pulled out of next week’s U.S. PGA Championship with a shoulder injury, the Irishman said on Monday.

The 47-year-old McGinley has suffered from bursitis in his left shoulder, an affliction which forced him to miss the French Open at the start of July.

“The scan showed that I really needed to rest my shoulder for a couple of months if I am to address the injury properly and so, because of that, I have regrettably had to withdraw from the U.S. PGA Championship,” McGinley, who was set to compete after an invitation from the PGA of America, said.

“It’s a pity because I would have loved to have teed up at Valhalla but I assessed the situation over the past couple of weeks during my family holiday and I think this is the sensible decision.”

The U.S. PGA, the fourth and final major of the year, tees off at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky on Aug. 7, while the Ryder Cup between Europe and the U.S. begins at Scotland’s Gleneagles on September 26.

Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien

