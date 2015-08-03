FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McIlroy plans Saturday practice round at Whistling Straits
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 3, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

McIlroy plans Saturday practice round at Whistling Straits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 21, 2015; University Place, WA, USA; Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the 15th tee in the final round of the 2015 U.S. Open golf tournament at Chambers Bay. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - World number one golfer Rory McIlroy has scheduled a Saturday practice round at Whistling Straits, site of next week’s PGA Championship, a reliable source told Reuters on Monday.

The Northern Irishman has not played since rupturing the anterior ligament in his left ankle early last month, an injury that prevented him from defending his British Open title at St. Andrews.

McIlroy’s manager, Sean O‘Flaherty, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

News that the four-times major champion plans to tee it up on the Wisconsin course this weekend is the first indication that he may defend his title at the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday.

McIlroy won last year’s event by one stroke at Valhalla in Kentucky.

The 26-year-old has ruled himself out of this week’s World Golf Championship event in Akron, Ohio.

An employee at Whistling Straits told Reuters he was not allowed to comment on scheduled practice rounds by players ahead of the championship.

Some medical experts said the injury suffered by McIlroy normally takes about 12 weeks to completely heal.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.