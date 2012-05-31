Fatigued Mickelson pulls out of Memorial tournament

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

DUBLIN, Ohio (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson withdrew from the Memorial tournament, citing fatigue, after carding a seven-over-par 79 in Thursday’s opening round.

The American world number 12 pulled out of the elite event hosted by Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village Golf Club after covering his back nine in six-over 42.

”I think mentally I‘m a little bit fatigued,“ Mickelson told reporters. ”The course here is in such great shape. It’s a beautiful way to get ready for the U.S. Open.

“But I‘m hitting it so poorly ... I have to look at what’s best for me to play in the U.S. Open, and I‘m going to take the next few days to kind of rest up.”

The U.S. Open, the second of the year’s four majors, will be played from June 14-17 at San Francisco’s Olympic Club.

“Certainly I‘m disappointed with how I played today, but I’ve got to be more big picture oriented and think about the (U.S.) Open and what’s best to get my best golf out there,” Mickelson said. “I need the next few days to rest up a bit.”

Mickelson said his fatigue built up after he took his wife Amy to Europe last week to celebrate her 40th birthday, having previously played three consecutive events on the PGA Tour.

“We went to Italy and Paris,” the four-times major champion added. “I came back and had a Tuesday outing in Long Island, the pro-am. Mentally I‘m a little bit fatigued.”